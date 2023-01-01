Pad thai in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve pad thai
More about Thai Cuisine Ramen King & Sushi Bar - Cinco Ranch - Katy TX
22764 Westheimer Parkway, Katy
|K2. Kid Pad Thai
|$9.99
Stir-fried small rice noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and Pad Thai sauce.
|L1. Pad Thai
|$13.00
Stir-fried rice noodles with a choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, egg and Pad Thai sauce.
|N1. Pad Thai
|$14.99
Stir-fried rice noodles with choice of meat, bean sprouts, green onions, peanut and egg.