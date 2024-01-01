Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paneer tikka in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve paneer tikka

Item pic

 

RASOI & Oh! Pizza

4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Paneer Tikka$13.99
Barbequed Paneer Cubes, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices
Paneer Tikka Pasta$8.99
Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes) with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese. Please select your own toppings.
Paneer Tikka Pizza$15.99
Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes) with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese. Please select your own toppings.
More about RASOI & Oh! Pizza
Item pic

 

Tikka Temple - The Indian Restaurant of Katy TX -

1315 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Paneer Tikka Masala$15.99
Grilled paneer in a rich tomato and cream sauce, offering a smoky and creamy vegetarian delight
More about Tikka Temple - The Indian Restaurant of Katy TX -

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Brulee

Pineapple Fried Rice

Lasagna

Bread Pudding

Crispy Tacos

Beef Soup

Hummus

Garlic Parmesan

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.4 (74 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (45 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1453 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (71 restaurants)

Huntsville

No reviews yet

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (43 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (527 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (106 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (457 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1047 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston