Paneer tikka in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve paneer tikka
More about RASOI & Oh! Pizza
RASOI & Oh! Pizza
4603 FM 1463 STE 500, KATY
|Tandoori Paneer Tikka
|$13.99
Barbequed Paneer Cubes, bell peppers and onions marinated with yogurt and spices
|Paneer Tikka Pasta
|$8.99
Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes) with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese. Please select your own toppings.
|Paneer Tikka Pizza
|$15.99
Paneer (Indian Cheese cubes) with Indian Twisted Pizza Sauce, spices and Cheese. Please select your own toppings.