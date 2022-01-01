Pepperoni rolls in Katy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Katy restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co.
9920 GASTON RD, KATY
Avg 4.6
(880 reviews)
Pepperoni Rolls
$8.00
More about Crust Pizza Co.
DaddyO's Pizza Katy
6356 South Peek Road, Katy
No reviews yet
PEPPERONI ROLL
$10.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
More about DaddyO's Pizza Katy
