Pepperoni rolls in Katy

Katy restaurants
  • Katy
  • Pepperoni Rolls

Katy restaurants that serve pepperoni rolls

Crust Pizza Co. image

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pepperoni Rolls$8.00
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Item pic

 

DaddyO's Pizza Katy

6356 South Peek Road, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEPPERONI ROLL$10.99
Handcrafted using our fresh baked dough, stuffed with pepperoni, whole-milk mozzarella, house pizza sauce, topped with garlic butter, served with house marinara
More about DaddyO's Pizza Katy

