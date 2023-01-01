Pho in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve pho
More about Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Lean Brisket Pho
|$13.00
4-hour-braised brisket, incredibly tender & rich with a clean broth
|Pho Combination
|$18.00
Classic Beef noodle soup combination with short rib , filet mignon, brisket, soft tendon , fatty brisket , and meatballs.
|Beef Pho Broth
|$6.00
More about TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
5530 FRY RD, KATY
|LEAN BRISKET PHO
|$13.00
Delicious classic Vietnamese beef noodle soup consisting of broth, pho noodles, choice of meats, topped with green onion, red onion, cilantro.
Served with jalapanos, limes, basil and beansprount on the side
|Rib Bone Pho
|$16.00
4-hour braised rib bones (2PC), succulent and fall-off-the-bone texture. Garnished with green onions, white onions, and cilantro.
|Plain Pho
|$10.00
Noodle with beef broth . Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion