Poboy in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve poboy

Sucking Good Crawfish & More image

SEAFOOD

Sucking Good Crawfish & More

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy

Avg 3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crawfish PoBoy$13.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo
Louisiana Catfish PoBoy$13.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo
Shrimp PoBoy$13.99
lettuce, tomatoes, pickles with Dat sauce or mayo
More about Sucking Good Crawfish & More
Orleans Seafood Kitchen image

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PoBoy & Gumbo Combo$12.99
1/2 Po'boy & Cup of Chicken & Sausage or Seafood gumbo
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Item pic

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Poboy$10.99
Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
More about Elyson Cafe

