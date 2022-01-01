Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork fried rice in Katy

Katy restaurants
  Katy
  Pork Fried Rice

Katy restaurants that serve pork fried rice

Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Pork Fried Rice$12.95
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with shredded grilled pork, egg , onion, beansprout.
Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
More about Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
Item pic

 

TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY

5530 FRY RD, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass grilled pork Fried Rice$12.95
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with LEMONGRASS PORK , egg , onion, beansprout.
Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
Grilled Pork Chop Fried Rice$12.95
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Pork CHOP , egg , onion, beansprout.
Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
More about TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY

