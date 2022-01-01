Pork fried rice in Katy
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Grilled Pork Fried Rice
|$12.95
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with shredded grilled pork, egg , onion, beansprout.
Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
5530 FRY RD, KATY
|Lemongrass grilled pork Fried Rice
|$12.95
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with LEMONGRASS PORK , egg , onion, beansprout.
Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.
|Grilled Pork Chop Fried Rice
|$12.95
Seasoned yellow garlic fried rice with Pork CHOP , egg , onion, beansprout.
Garnish: Lecture , Cucumber , tomato , carrot.