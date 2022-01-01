Rotisserie chicken in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken
More about Tortilleria La Real #8
Tortilleria La Real #8
811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155, Houston
|Whole Rotisserie Chicken
|$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta
|$8.99
Rotisserie chicken topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
|43. 1/2 Chicken Rotisserie Plate
|$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
|42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken
|$6.99
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken:
Half Order you receive:
3 Tortillas of your choice
Full Order you receive:
6 Tortillas of your choice