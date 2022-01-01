Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rotisserie chicken in Katy

Katy restaurants
  Katy
  Rotisserie Chicken

Katy restaurants that serve rotisserie chicken

Item pic

 

Tortilleria La Real #8

811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Whole Rotisserie Chicken$10.75
1 Whole Rotisserie Chicken, 6oz Mexican Rice, 4oz Red Salsa
More about Tortilleria La Real #8
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta$8.99
Rotisserie chicken topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
43. 1/2 Chicken Rotisserie Plate$13.99
Half rotisserie chicken served with Mexican rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, re-fried or charro beans & tortillas
42. Al A Carte: Rotisserie Chicken$6.99
A La Carte Rotisserie Chicken:
Half Order you receive:
3 Tortillas of your choice
Full Order you receive:
6 Tortillas of your choice
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

