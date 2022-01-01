Salmon in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD
Sucking Good Crawfish & More
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy
|Grilled Salmon
|$17.99
SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN
Orleans Seafood Kitchen
20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy
|Salmon Orleans
|$20.99
The Rouxpour
2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY
|Lafitte Salmon
|$29.00
Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Blackened Salmon
|$22.00
crispy skin blackened salmon fillet, sweet corn butter, marinated tomatoes, seared bf summer squash, chorizo butter and sunflower seeds
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
|Spicy Salmon Roll
|$8.50
|Salmon Sashimi
|$11.00
|Smoked Salmon Sushi
|$8.00
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|57. Grilled Salmon Salad
|$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
|24. Grilled Salmon Taco
|$4.25
grilled salmon served on lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with cilantro sauce