Salmon in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve salmon

Sucking Good Crawfish & More image

SEAFOOD

Sucking Good Crawfish & More

19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K, Katy

Avg 3 (80 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$17.99
More about Sucking Good Crawfish & More
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRIED CHICKEN

Orleans Seafood Kitchen

20940 Katy Freeway G, Katy

Avg 4 (459 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Orleans$20.99
More about Orleans Seafood Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Rouxpour

2643 COMMERCIAL CENTER BLVD BUILDING A300, KATY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lafitte Salmon$29.00
Grilled or blackened, topped with Lafitte sauce, served with jambalaya rice & veggie du jour
More about The Rouxpour
Mo's Irish Pub image

 

Mo's Irish Pub

23511 Katy Freeway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Jameson Salmon$18.00
More about Mo's Irish Pub
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened Salmon$22.00
crispy skin blackened salmon fillet, sweet corn butter, marinated tomatoes, seared bf summer squash, chorizo butter and sunflower seeds
More about The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.50
Salmon Sashimi$11.00
Smoked Salmon Sushi$8.00
More about Ginger Thai
Item pic

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
57. Grilled Salmon Salad$14.99
Grilled salmon, veggies, mixed greens, fresh mango, pico de gallo, tomato, avocado, topped with cilantro dressing or mango vinaigrette
24. Grilled Salmon Taco$4.25
grilled salmon served on lettuce, pico de gallo & topped with cilantro sauce
More about El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine
Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Onigiri$4.25
More about Yan Tea

