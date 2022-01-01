Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Salmon rolls in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Salmon Rolls
Katy restaurants that serve salmon rolls
Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
23501 Cinco Ranch Boulevard, Katy
No reviews yet
salmon roll
$8.00
salmon, cucumber, sesame seeds
More about Tobiuo Sushi & Bar
Ginger Thai - Katy
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
No reviews yet
Salmon and Avocado Roll
$9.50
Spicy Salmon Roll
$8.50
More about Ginger Thai - Katy
