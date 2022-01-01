Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tempura in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Shrimp Tempura

Katy restaurants that serve shrimp tempura

Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp Tempura$10.00
HR Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$9.00
More about Ginger Thai
Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tempura (4Pcs)$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Onigiri$4.25
More about Yan Tea

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Pudding

Prawns

Chili

Chef Salad

Waffles

Bread Pudding

Cake

Cappuccino

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston