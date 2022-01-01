Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Shrimp Tempura
Katy restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Ginger Thai
27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura
$10.00
HR Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$9.00
More about Ginger Thai
Yan Tea
23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura (4Pcs)
$7.50
Shrimp Tempura Onigiri
$4.25
More about Yan Tea
Browse other tasty dishes in Katy
Pudding
Prawns
Chili
Chef Salad
Waffles
Bread Pudding
Cake
Cappuccino
More near Katy to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(22 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(826 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(43 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(4 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(284 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(678 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston