Sliders in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve sliders

The Social Pub and Grill- Katy - 1721 Spring Green Blvd #700

1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy

Pulled Pork Sliders$13.49
Pulled Pork Sliders on Hawaiian buns with our homemade cabbage and topped with BBQ sauce
Chicken Sliders$9.99
Grilled chicken sliders topped with American cheese and grilled onions
Beef Sliders$8.99
Mini burgers with American cheese and pickles on a Hawaiian bun
Willy Burger Katy - Willy Burger Katy

6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101, Katy

SLIDERS With CHEESE$6.99
