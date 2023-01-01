Sliders in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve sliders
More about The Social Pub and Grill- Katy - 1721 Spring Green Blvd #700
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy - 1721 Spring Green Blvd #700
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy
|Pulled Pork Sliders
|$13.49
Pulled Pork Sliders on Hawaiian buns with our homemade cabbage and topped with BBQ sauce
|Chicken Sliders
|$9.99
Grilled chicken sliders topped with American cheese and grilled onions
|Beef Sliders
|$8.99
Mini burgers with American cheese and pickles on a Hawaiian bun