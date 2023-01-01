Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sopapilla in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve sopapilla

Main pic

 

Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152

870 Mason Rd #152, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
4 Sopapillas$6.95
2 Sopapillas$4.25
Sgl Sopapilla$2.25
More about Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
Item pic

 

Tonati Mexican Grill

8945 S Fry Road Suite A, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sopapillas$7.00
More about Tonati Mexican Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Caesar Salad

Bleu Burgers

Pineapple Fried Rice

Tuna Salad

Chicken Satay

Pasta Salad

Greek Salad

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1052 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (50 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (378 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (835 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston