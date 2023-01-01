Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sopapilla in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Sopapilla
Katy restaurants that serve sopapilla
Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
870 Mason Rd #152, Katy
No reviews yet
4 Sopapillas
$6.95
2 Sopapillas
$4.25
Sgl Sopapilla
$2.25
More about Ray's Mexican Restaurant - 870 Mason Rd #152
Tonati Mexican Grill
8945 S Fry Road Suite A, Katy
No reviews yet
Sopapillas
$7.00
More about Tonati Mexican Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Katy
Caesar Salad
Bleu Burgers
Pineapple Fried Rice
Tuna Salad
Chicken Satay
Pasta Salad
Greek Salad
Mushroom Burgers
More near Katy to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Sugar Land
Avg 4.5
(46 restaurants)
Cypress
Avg 4.5
(44 restaurants)
Tomball
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Missouri City
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Bellaire
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Stafford
No reviews yet
Fulshear
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1052 restaurants)
Brenham
No reviews yet
College Station
Avg 4.3
(50 restaurants)
Huntsville
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Victoria
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Beaumont
Avg 4.6
(34 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(657 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(378 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(75 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(835 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston