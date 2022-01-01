Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti and meatballs in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Spaghetti And Meatballs

Katy restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs

Item pic

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti w/ Meatball$6.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.00
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Armani Pizza & Pasta image

 

Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti & Meatballs$10.99
Spaghetti top with tomato sauce, meatballs and melted mozzarella cheese
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Poboy

Samosa

Pork Belly

Dumplings

Nachos

Beef Soup

Pretzels

Paninis

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (826 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (284 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (678 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston