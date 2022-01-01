Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spicy noodles in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve spicy noodles

Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$12.95
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Chicken (white) Spicy Beef Noodle$11.95
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY

5530 FRY RD, KATY

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Short Rib Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$14.50
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with short rib, eye round , beef shank , steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
Chicken (white) Spicy Beef Noodle$11.95
Traditional Spicy Beef Noodle Soup$12.95
Spicy Vietnamese , beef noodle soup with a delicious, lemongrass broth that packs so much flavour. Bún Bò Huế noodle soup served with beef shank , tendon, steamed pork sausage roll, pork hock and blood cake.
