Steamed dumplings in
Katy
/
Katy
/
Steamed Dumplings
Katy restaurants that serve steamed dumplings
Dim Sum Box
1223 Grand West Blvd B107, HOUSTON
No reviews yet
Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings
$5.85
Steamed Snow Pea Dumplings
More about Dim Sum Box
Yan Tea
23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy
No reviews yet
Steamed Shrimp Dumpling (6Pcs)
$8.00
More about Yan Tea
