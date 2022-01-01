Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve steamed rice

Phat Eatery image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Phat Eatery

23119 Colonial Parkway, Katy

Avg 4.6 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Steamed Jasmine Rice$5.00
More about Phat Eatery
Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kid Steam Rice - Cơm trẻ em$6.00
Vietnamese Lemongrass Grilled Pork Steamed Rice Roll -$11.50
Hand-roll fresh steamed paper roll with lemongrass pork on the side and vietnamese ham(cha lua).
Garnish : carrot , beansprout , chilis, mints and fish sauce.
More about Triple S Pho & Grill

