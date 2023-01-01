Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet and sour chicken in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Katy
  • /
  • Sweet And Sour Chicken

Katy restaurants that serve sweet and sour chicken

Restaurant banner

 

Yan Tea Cafe - 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5

23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Sour Chicken Over Rice甜酸雞飯$12.00
More about Yan Tea Cafe - 23119 Colonial Pkwy., Suite B5
Atria image

 

Atria - Cinco Ranch

24001 Cinco Village Center Blvd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet And Sour Chicken$0.00
More about Atria - Cinco Ranch

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Cheese Enchiladas

Coleslaw

Salmon Rolls

Fried Pickles

Barbacoas

Carrot Cake

Bulgogi

Soft Shell Crabs

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1158 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (48 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1158 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (713 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (408 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston