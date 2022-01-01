Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Katy
Katy
Sweet Potato Fries
Katy restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
No reviews yet
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
More about Elyson Cafe
Craft Burger Katy
21945 Katy Freeway Suite C, Katy
No reviews yet
SWEET POTATO FRIES LARGE
$6.50
HAND CUT SWEET POTATOES, CHILI AND BROWN SUGAR RUB
SWEET POTATO FRIES
$5.00
HAND CUT SWEET POTATOES, CHILI AND BROWN SUGAR RUB
More about Craft Burger Katy
