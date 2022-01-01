Tacos in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve tacos
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy
|3 Tacos
|$13.49
Your choice of either Brisket, and/or Pulled Pork tacos on white corn tortillas with our homemade Pico de Gallo and Jalapeno Ranch drizzle
Grab N Go Tacos
94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy
|Chorizo Street Taco
|$1.75
|Veggie Taco
|$3.50
|Pork Street Taco
|$1.75
PIZZA
Crust Pizza Co.
9920 GASTON RD, KATY
|10" Taco Pizza
|$10.00
|14" Taco Pizza
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar
2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy
|Birria Tacos
|$14.00
chef favorite!!
four crispy pork belly corn tortilla tacos filled with queso fresco and mozzarella, served with pork birria dipping sauce
|Brisket Tacos
|$14.00
brisket, grilled jalapenos, queso, pico
|Ancho Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
three flour tortillas filled with ancho marinated shrimp, house slaw, pico de gallo, served with a side of guacamole
Elyson Cafe
23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Breakfast Taco-- Egg Cheese Protein Choice, or Potato
Tortilleria La Real #8
811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155, Houston
|Taco Birria
|$2.75
ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY!
|Taco Pollo Rostizado
|$2.50
1 Rotisserie Chicken Taco
|Taco Barbacoa
|$2.50