Tacos in Katy

Katy restaurants
Katy restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

The Social Pub and Grill- Katy

1721 Spring Green Blvd #700, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3 Tacos$13.49
Your choice of either Brisket, and/or Pulled Pork tacos on white corn tortillas with our homemade Pico de Gallo and Jalapeno Ranch drizzle
Grab N Go Tacos image

 

Grab N Go Tacos

94 W. Grand Parkway S. #200, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chorizo Street Taco$1.75
Veggie Taco$3.50
Pork Street Taco$1.75
Item pic

PIZZA

Crust Pizza Co.

9920 GASTON RD, KATY

Avg 4.6 (880 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
10" Taco Pizza$10.00
14" Taco Pizza
The Oaks Kitchen & Bar image

 

The Oaks Kitchen & Bar

2100 Cane Island Parkway, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Birria Tacos$14.00
chef favorite!!
four crispy pork belly corn tortilla tacos filled with queso fresco and mozzarella, served with pork birria dipping sauce
Brisket Tacos$14.00
brisket, grilled jalapenos, queso, pico
Ancho Shrimp Tacos$14.00
three flour tortillas filled with ancho marinated shrimp, house slaw, pico de gallo, served with a side of guacamole
Item pic

 

Elyson Cafe

23623 Elyson falls Drive, katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Breakfast Taco-- Egg Cheese Protein Choice, or Potato
Item pic

 

Tortilleria La Real #8

811 S. Mason Rd Suite 155, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Birria$2.75
ONLY SATURDAY & SUNDAY!
Taco Pollo Rostizado$2.50
1 Rotisserie Chicken Taco
Taco Barbacoa$2.50
4. Egg & Chorizo Taco image

 

El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine

207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
TACO TUESDAY$8.50
4. Egg & Chorizo Taco$2.99
scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo
3. Egg & Ham Taco$2.99
scrambled eggs topped with ham
