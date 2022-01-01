Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Katy

Go
Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve tiramisu

Tony's Italian Deli image

 

Tony's Italian Deli

6825 S. Fry Rd #500, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tiramisu$5.95
More about Tony's Italian Deli
Item pic

 

Armani Pizza & Pasta

6868 S Mason Rd, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu$5.99
More about Armani Pizza & Pasta

Browse other tasty dishes in Katy

Crispy Chicken

Pepperoni Rolls

Mahi Mahi

Dumplings

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tempura

Pies

Pretzels

Map

More near Katy to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)

Cypress

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Sugar Land

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Tomball

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Missouri City

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Bellaire

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Fulshear

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stafford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Houston

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)

Brenham

No reviews yet

College Station

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Victoria

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Beaumont

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (567 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (316 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (62 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (706 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston