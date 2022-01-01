Tortas in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve tortas
Mi Pueblito - - Katy
402 S GRAND PKWY 102, Katy
|Torta De Queso Y Maracuya
|$7.15
El Rey Cuban & Mexican Cuisine - Katy
207 W. Grand Pkwy S. Katy, Houston
|34. Cuban Vegan Torta
|$8.15
Plantains, black beans, avocado all served on toasted bolillo bread
|27. Rotisserie Chicken Torta
|$8.99
Rotisserie chicken topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread
|28. Al Pastor Torta
|$8.99
Lean pork meat in light Mexican sauce topped with a spread of pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese & sour cream all served on toasted bolillo bread