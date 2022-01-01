Vermicelli in Katy

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli$10.45
Lemongrass grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Kid Vermicelli - Bún trẻ em$6.00
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli$11.45
Grilled shirmp with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY

5530 FRY RD, KATY

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli$14.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.
Shredded Beef Ribeye Vermicelli$14.45
Grilled beef with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli$11.45
Grilled shirmp with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
