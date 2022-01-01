Vermicelli in Katy
Katy restaurants that serve vermicelli
More about Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy
|Lemongrass Grilled Pork Vermicelli
|$10.45
Lemongrass grilled pork with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
|Kid Vermicelli - Bún trẻ em
|$6.00
|Grilled Shrimp Vermicelli
|$11.45
Grilled shirmp with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
More about TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
TRIPLE S PHO & GRILL - KATY
5530 FRY RD, KATY
|Lemongrass Filet Mignon Beef Vermicelli
|$14.45
Tender marinated filet mignon cubes of steak wok seared with lemongrass, garlic, jalapeno, onion , beansprout served with vermicelli salad.
|Shredded Beef Ribeye Vermicelli
|$14.45
Grilled beef with vermicelli, shred lettuces , bean sprouts, , cucumbers, and pickle carrots.
Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil.
Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
