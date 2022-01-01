Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wontons in Katy

Katy restaurants
Toast

Katy restaurants that serve wontons

Item pic

 

Triple S Pho & Grill

414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road, Katy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried wonton$5.45
Crispy wonton mixed with pork inside served with sweet & sour sauce.
Wonton Phở
Noodle soup with WONTON. Soups are served with a plate of bean sprouts, fresh basil, sliced lime, and jalapeno.
Garnish: cilantro , red onion , green onion
Wonton soup$5.45
Steamed wonton mixed with pork inside topped with green onions & served with beef broth .
More about Triple S Pho & Grill
Ginger Thai image

 

Ginger Thai

27110 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Suite 1100, Katy

No reviews yet
Takeout
Wonton Soup$13.00
More about Ginger Thai

