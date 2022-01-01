Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Rudy's Katy
21799 Katy Freeway
Popular Items
Location
21799 Katy Freeway
Katy TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Craft Burger Katy
Come in and enjoy!
Salata
Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.
Astor Farm to Table
South African, Venezuelan and Argentinian Cuisine
Howdy Hot Chicken
Come in and enjoy!