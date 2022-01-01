Katya's Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
1000 E. Cerritos Ave. • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1000 E. Cerritos Ave.
Anaheim CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Anytime Hawaiian
Authentic Hawaiian and Local Food
The Pizza Press
The Pizza Press is the greatest "make-your-own-pizza" restaurant! Publish your own pizza, have a salad, and enjoy a wide selection of craft beers today!
Come in and enjoy!
FSK0023
Come in and enjoy!
Rad Beer Company
Get RadBeer.com!