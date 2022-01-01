Go
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park

Best Chinese Food In Town!

DUMPLINGS • NOODLES

1113 Lake St • $$

Avg 5 (62 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheng Du Dumplings$11.95
钟水饺 Authentic Szechuan food, spicy pork with vegetable dumplings.
Crab Rangoon(6)$6.95
蟹角 Cream cheese, onions, crab sticks, deep fried and served with sweet&sour sauce.
Vegetable Egg Roll(3)$5.95
素春卷 Deep fried vegetarian appetizer, served with sweet & sour sauce on the side.
Pork w. Chives$10.95
猪肉韭菜 Most popular in China. Dough made with flour and spinach
Juicy Steam Buns(8)$11.95
小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings
Cha Shu Pork Buns(4)$10.95
叉烧包 BBQ Pork Buns.
No Sauce Packs
Please choose this on if you don't need any soy sauce, S & S sauce or mustard.
No Utensils
Please choose this one if you don't need any disposable items.
Scallion Pancake$6.95
手工葱油饼 Home-made scallion pancakes! Crispy, vegan!
Fried Rice$11.95
炒饭 Chinese Fried Rice with peas, carrots, white onion, green onion, and egg.
See full menu

Location

1113 Lake St

Oak Park IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

