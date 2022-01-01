Go
Katz's - Montrose

Katz's Never Kloses!

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

616 Westheimer Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)

Popular Items

Penne Pasta Alfredo$12.99
Penne pasta tossed in homemade alfredo sauce. Topped with imported parmesan cheese
Matzo Ball$5.49
Award-winning matzo ball, chicken & noodle soup
French Dip #12$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
The Reuben #2$13.99
Your choice of pastrami, corned beef, turkey pastrami or turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Recommended on grilled rye
Soft Drink$3.29
NY Style Chips$2.99
French Fries$4.49
Fried Pickle Chips$12.99
Fried pickles served with ranch dressing
NY Style Cheesecake$7.49
A classic creamy cheesecake in a buttery graham cracker crust. Perfect with fresh strawberries and vanilla sauce, add $1.99
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

616 Westheimer Rd

Houston TX

Sunday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 4:59 am
