Katz's Gyros

Hala Kahiki Lounge

No reviews yet

Hala Kahiki is more than a Tiki Cocktail or a Tropical Drink (what ever you may feel that is). Everything about us - from our Tiki patio garden, to Tiki wall decorations, our authentic WITCO collection, our light fixtures, and even our staff - is a true Tiki Exerience. We have been inspiring imaginations since 1964, and were Tiki long before it was considered cool. We've have had many decades to master our Tiki Craft, come check us out for yourself.

