Katz's - Woodlands

Katz's Never Kloses!

19075 I-45, Ste. 116A

Popular Items

Matzo Ball$5.49
Award-winning matzo ball, chicken & noodle soup
The Reuben #2$13.99
Your choice of pastrami, corned beef, turkey pastrami or turkey breast with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Russian dressing. Recommended on grilled rye
French Fries$4.49
Katz's Pride #1$13.49
Corned beef, Russian dressing, and coleslaw. Recommended on rye
Philly Cheesesteak #8$13.49
Prime cuts of beef, sautéed onions, and bell peppers with American and Swiss cheese. Recommended on French. Substitute chicken $1
The Monte Cristo #9.1$12.99
Challah French toast piled high with turkey-ham, muenster cheese, and a fried egg. Raspberry Chipotle on the side for that extra kick
NY Style Chips$2.99
Soft Drink$3.29
French Dip #12$13.49
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese. Served with au
jus. Recommended on French
Chicken & Waffles$14.99
Homemade beer battered fried chicken breast and a homemade Belgian waffle sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with syrup. Butter upon request. Add two eggs for $1.99
19075 I-45, Ste. 116A

Shenandoah TX

Sunday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 4:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 4:59 am
