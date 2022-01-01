Go
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

2502 Dunlavy St.

Popular Items

Smoked Brisket Pho$16.00
Noodle soup, smoked brisket, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Pork Belly Spring Roll$9.00
Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce
**Sauce contains peanut**
'Bo Luc Lac' Shaking Beef$19.00
Brussel Sprouts$9.00
Pho Combo$13.00
Noodle soup, brisket, ribeye, beef meatball, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, green onion, red onion, lime, jalapeño, hot sauce, hoison
Chef's Fried Rice$15.00
Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,
Garlic Fried Rice$10.00
rice, crispy rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions, fried garlic
Homemade Dumplings$9.00
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
Pho Ga$10.00
Noodle soup, chicken breast, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Bun Thit Nuong$16.00
Rice Noodle bowl topped with shredded apples, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, mint, basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, 3 pork skewers and eggroll. Fish Sauce on the side
2502 Dunlavy St.

Houston TX

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
