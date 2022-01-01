Go
Toast

Kauai Beer Company

We are a small local brewpub, focused on creating an atmosphere to enjoy good beer and food.

4265 Rice Street • $

Avg 4.5 (626 reviews)

Popular Items

Not in Philly Cheese Steak$18.00
Diced up ribeye, onions, green peppers, and white american cheese on a milano roll
1/2 Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$7.00
Smokin' Jalapeno Popper$17.00
Chipotle sauce + jalapeno + cream cheese + muenster + chili flakes + our pickles = HEAT
Bavarian Style Pretzel$5.00
Made in our kitchen, in the tradition of the world famous pretzel, originated in Germany. Served with our very own beer cheese sauce or house wasabi mustard.
Seared Ahi Steak$19.00
Seared ahi tuna, furikake, citrus slaw, and wasabi aioli on a taro bun. It's off the hook!
Please don't specify well done on this item. On Kauai we like it rare or medium rare.
Lamb Gyro$16.00
Roasted lamb, tzatziki sauce, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, and pickled red onion tucked into a pita
Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts$13.00
Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with peanuts, fried garlic, chili flakes and picked red onions.
World Famous Reuben$18.00
Our house cured pastrami, swiss cheese, Russian dressing and our sauerkraut served on rye bread.
Signature KBC Burger$16.00
Our mustard/mayo blend, lettuce, and tomato, onion, and our pickles
KBC Mac & Cheese$10.00
The classic with a mountain top of monterey jack and cheddar. Your life will never be the same
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

4265 Rice Street

Lihue HI

SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kiibo Restaurant

No reviews yet

Newly renovated Japanese restaurant located in the heart of Lihue, Kaua'i

Kauai Pasta Lihue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Duke’s Kauai

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pietro's Pizza - Lihue

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston