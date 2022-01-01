Kaukauna restaurants you'll love

Must-try Kaukauna restaurants

Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering image

 

Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering

142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Steak & Cheese$11.50
Scooper Fries$5.00
Grilled Cheese$9.00
More about Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
Calmes' Pub image

 

Calmes' Pub

1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$12.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ranch, tomato, lettuce and red onion.
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, red onion and Caesar dressing.
More about Calmes' Pub
Maloney's image

 

Maloney's

N1994 Maloney Road, Kaukauna

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Maloney's
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Salt Fine Dining

N9650 Friendship Drive, Kaukauna

Avg 2.5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
More about Salt Fine Dining
