Kaukauna restaurants you'll love
Kaukauna's top cuisines
Must-try Kaukauna restaurants
More about Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
Sticky Fingers Cafe & Catering
142 2nd. Street, Kaukauna
|Popular items
|Steak & Cheese
|$11.50
|Scooper Fries
|$5.00
|Grilled Cheese
|$9.00
More about Calmes' Pub
Calmes' Pub
1441 Arbor Way, Kaukauna
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$12.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, ranch, tomato, lettuce and red onion.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.25
Grilled or crispy chicken, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, red onion and Caesar dressing.