Kava Haus-Xenia

A cafe specializing in artisan food and a full espresso bar. Come in and enjoy!

29 East Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Piadina$10.00
Our home made pizza dough baked off into bread to create the perfect Italian style sandwich! Please remember to check our Instagram and Facebook page for the daily special.
Breakfast Club Specialty Sammie$7.00
Latte.
ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!
Breakfast Sammie$6.00
Our signature breakfast sammies are created on homemade bread and are made to order with an awesome variety of toppings.
Coffee.
Our light and dark roast coffees are roasted locally by our friends from Fertile Ground Roasters!
Pizza$10.00
Here it is. Our favorite pizzas now avaliable ONLINE! If you would like the specialty of the day, please make sure you check our Instagram or Facebook page to assure it's the one for you!
Blueberry$3.50
Frappe.$5.20
Our frappes aka frozen blended goodness have blossomed into some of our most popular drinks! Choose from a large variety of frappe specials!
Cafe Mocha.
Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!
Coca-Cola Cooler$2.50
Location

29 East Main Street

Xenia OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

