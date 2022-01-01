KAVA neo-taverna

Stir

A culture of continuing education has always been at the heart of the Barbara Lynch Gruppo philosophy. We are a team of passionate and hardworking individuals who speak on behalf of our farmers, winemakers and distillers, as well as one another, through a medium of food, wine, spirits, service and hospitality. In the past, when we have extended this culture to the public through special wine dinners, cooking demonstrations and dinners with visiting chefs at our restaurants, the response has been overwhelming and the experience enriching. We are now eager to engage our guests more intimately in that discussion.

Stir is our commitment to providing a resource for both food and wine enthusiasts and novices, as well as our colleagues.

