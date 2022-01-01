Go
  • KAVA neo-taverna

KAVA neo-taverna

Come in and enjoy!

315 Shawmut Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Keftedes$16.00
Lamb meatballs
Patates Lemonates$10.00
Potatoes, lemon, oregano, olive oil
Oktapodi$19.00
Grilled octopus, olive oil, lemon, oregano
Kounoupidi$10.00
Oven roasted cauliflower, spicy tomato
Spanakorizo$10.00
Rice, spinach, lemon sauce
Horiatiki$16.00
Tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, olives, capers, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil
Souvlaki$13.00
Marinated grilled skewers
Kolokithakia$19.00
Zucchini chips with tzatziki/Please keep in mind this item doesn't travel well
Roka$14.00
Arugula, pear, walnuts, grilled halloumi, lemon dressing
Uvetsi$32.00
Braised beef short rib over orzo
See full menu

Location

315 Shawmut Avenue

Boston MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
