Kavadaro Station

Roots and Leaves Kava is a company dedicated to providing a unique type of tea bar for people who want to gather and socialize without focusing on alcohol consumption. We serve kava, a drink from Polynesia that has been enjoyed for millennia and produces a mildly relaxed state, as well as kombucha and an assortment of herbal teas. The lounge is designed to encourage socializing, relaxation, and community building.

Where there is kava there is community! Bula!



223 Linden Street