Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

We pair all natural steak, chicken and local ground beef with Persian style grilling to deliver quality cuisine with a neighborhood feel. Our unique blend of Persian and Southern influences can only be described as simply delicious.

1602 21st Ave South

Zeke The Greek$9.50
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Greek Burger Bob Wrap$9.95
Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with feta cheese, arugula, fresh tomatoes and red onions. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Grilled Chicken Platter$12.50
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Dancin’ Desiree$9.50
Toasted and folded flat bread with black beans, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, and homemade butternut squash puree. Recommended sauce: Spicy Mango
Dante's Grilled Wings$11.50
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
Lg Santa Fe$12.00
Saffron marinated all natural chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, black bean & corn salad, cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese, and fresh tomatoes. Recommended: Ranch
Aunt Kay$8.95
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. Recommended sauce: Spicy Mango
Southwest Chicken Platter$11.95
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served over Basmati rice with our homemade black bean & corn salad, flat bread and spicy mango sauce.
Side Spicy Mango$0.50
Fountain Drink$1.95
Nashville TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
