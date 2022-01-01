Go
Kaya Street Kitchen image

Kaya Street Kitchen

Open today 7:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

109 North Fairfax Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90036

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

109 North Fairfax Avenue, Los Angeles CA 90036

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Mercado Los Angeles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Groundwork Coffee Company - The Grove

No reviews yet

Groundwork is thrilled to be at L.A.’s premier shopping destination, The Grove. Our kiosk, located right behind the park, serves up certified organic teas and delicious handcrafted drinks, which pair perfectly with foods and baked goods delivered daily from our kitchen in Venice. Come by, grab a cup of your favorite, and get busy shopping!

Sweet Chick

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

EBs Beer & Wine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kaya Street Kitchen

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston