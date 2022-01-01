Go
Toast

Kayndaves

Serving good food to our neighbors since 1991

15246 Sunset Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fajitas$21.00
Grilled chicken with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas.
Taquitos$12.00
Three chicken or cochinita pibil taquitos served with guacamole & sour cream.
Santa Fe Chopped Salad$16.00
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
Sides
Designer Burrito$7.50
Rice, beans & add what you like.
The Solo$13.00
Choose one item and two sides.
The Duo$16.50
Choose two items and two sides.
Tacos
Margaritas
Fresh Guacamole$12.00
Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!
See full menu

Location

15246 Sunset Blvd

Pacific Palisades CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

#12 Drinks

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Wow Bao

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hank's

No reviews yet

The ultimate neighborhood spot for friends and families, Hank's serves up quality food in a warm and welcoming environment. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant's menu of American classics includes stand-out dishes such as Maryland Crab Cakes, Braised Short Rib, and Steak Frites alongside a selection of market-fresh salads, can't-miss sandwiches and the famed Double Diamond Burger – the best burger in town. A creative selection of hand-crafted cocktails, with classics bottled in-house, alongside an extensive beer and wine list, make Hank's the local 'go-to' for a round with friends. From an elevated outing to game day dining, the lively locale's chic yet casual charm makes it the perfect destination for every day and every occasion.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston