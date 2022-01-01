Go
Toast

Kay's Bar

Since 1934

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (609 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$8.00
Romaine, diced tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, roasted red pepper, & choice of dressing.
Classic Deluxe$6.00
¼ beef patty with pickle, diced onion, and American cheese.
Derby Nachos$10.00
Magic-dusted tortilla chips topped with black beans, nacho cheese, diced onion, jalapeño, tomato, & sour cream.
Fries$5.00
Hand-cut fries tossed in salt and rosemary served with ketchup and your choice of one other dipping sauce:
BBQ, buffalo, ranch, bleu cheese, garlic herb mayo, fry sauce V+.
Kays Burger$10.00
7oz hand-formed beef burger with garlic herb mayo, lettuce, tomato, and pickled onions. Add bacon or avocado $2
Caesar Salad$9.00
Hearts of romaine, parmesan, garlic toast, & lemon. Dressing served on side for take out.
The Governor Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and garlic herb mayo wrapped up in a grilled tortilla.
Blackened Jalapeno Burger
1/4 lb. blackened beef patty with jalapeno, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion, & verde mayo.
Single or Double.
Vegan Burger$14.00
A Beyond meat burger patty with vegan burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, avocado, & pickled onions on a toasted bun.
PDX Burger$13.00
7 oz hand-formed beef burger patty piled high with bacon, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, & garlic herb mayo on a toasted bun.

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6903 SE Milwaukie Ave

Portland OR

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

A Cena Ristorante

No reviews yet

At a Cena, we share a love for simply cooked meals enjoyed with friends and family. We value fresh ingredients, local Portland area farmers, hand made pastas and cured meats, daily prepared breads, consistency, a well-matched wine list, and a seasoned and personable staff. With these elements, we strive to offer our guests a fine-dining experience with the comfort and warmth of an Italian country kitchen. Salute!

Jade Bistro

No reviews yet

We serve our Family Recipes for you to enjoy!

Moreland Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Reverend's BBQ

No reviews yet

Reverend's BBQ is a welcoming, laid-back smokehouse restaurant offering smoked meats, fried chicken, and beer on tap in the heart of Portland's Sellwood neighborhood. All are welcome at our table!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston