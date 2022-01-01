Go
Kay's Table

6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E • $$

Avg 5 (29 reviews)

Popular Items

Crispy Spring Roll
Wrap of glass noodle, wood mushroom, and ground turkey, deep fried to crispy perfection. Meal is served with leafy greens, white rice noodles, and nuoc mam sauce.
Pho Ga (Chicken Pho) - gluten free$13.99
Fresh rice noodles in lemongrass ginger chicken stock, with slices of chicken, garnished with green onions, cilantro, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno and roasted garlic and ginger sauce.
Wonton Dumplings with Sweet Soy Sauce$8.99
Bubble Boba Tea - Non Dairy$5.60
Flavored milk tea with optional large tapioca pearls.
Gluten free. Dairy Free
Kay's Chicken Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)$13.50
Chicken fried rice is seasoned with Kay’s in house made red curry sauce, sweet onions, green onions, topped with a soft fried egg. It’s garnished with sweet onions, cilantro and bean sprouts.
Vegetarian Pho$13.99
Fresh rice noodles with fried tofu in vegetarian stock, garnished with fresh green onions, sweet onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, and a wedge of lime.
*Note: For gluten free, choose the "No Tofu" option.
Vietnamese Pho Bo - Gluten Free$10.99
Fresh rice noodles in hot beef stock with beef ball, rare thinly sliced beef steak, cooked beef shank (tendon) slices, garnished with green onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, wedge of lime.
*Note: We are out of beef shank (tendon) slices and will be substituting it with extra sliced rare beef steak.
Bun Ga/Thit Nuong$16.99
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with chopped spring roll and choice of meat marinated in lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce, cilantro, green onion, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, garnished with fried shallot and crushed peanuts. Served with nuoc mam sauce.
*Note: For a Gluten Free meal order with Pork BBQ meat and No Spring Roll.
Banh Mi$11.99
Fresh toasted baguette with a special pate spread, mayonnaise ,meat of choice, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno chili, pickled carrots and daikon radish.
*Note: The Pate contains beef and pork.
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E

Sylvania OH

Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
