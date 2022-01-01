Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Kaysville

Kaysville restaurants
Kaysville restaurants that serve burritos

Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah

141 Main St, Kaysville

TakeoutDelivery
Burrito$11.50
One large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
Smothered Chile Verde Burrito$13.50
One large flour tortilla filled with our homemade pork chile verde, topped with more chile verde and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream.
Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito$6.75
Costa Vida - Kaysville image

 

Costa Vida - Kaysville

1346 West 200, Kaysville

Sweet Pork Burrito$8.49
