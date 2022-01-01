Burritos in Kaysville
More about Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah
Orlando's Mexican Restaurant- Utah
141 Main St, Kaysville
|Burrito
|$11.50
One large flour tortilla filled with your choice of ground beef, shredded beef, chicken, sweet pork, beans and cheese, or pork chile verde. Smothered in our house enchilada sauce and melted cheese. Garnished with sour cream, and served with rice and beans.
|Smothered Chile Verde Burrito
|$13.50
One large flour tortilla filled with our homemade pork chile verde, topped with more chile verde and melted cheese. Served with Spanish rice and refried beans. Garnished with sour cream.
|Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito
|$6.75