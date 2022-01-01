KAZ Sushi Bistro
KAZ Sushi Bistro is one of Washington, DC’s most coveted seats and exceptional Japanese dining experiences. This modern Japanese restaurant is Chef Kaz’s window into creativity, where he pushes boundaries, and creates some of the most authentic yet groundbreaking Japanese dishes ever imagined. Always on the "cutting edge," Chef Kaz works with Japanese, Western, and other international flavors to create what he calls "freestyle Japanese cuisine"—original presentations, often with a modern twist.
SALADS • SUSHI
1915 I St NW • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1915 I St NW
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
