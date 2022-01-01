Go
Ramen, BBQ & Sushi

Come in and enjoy!

1 Crossgates Mall Road

Popular Items

Spicy Scallop Ro!ll$8.50
California Roll$8.00
Shrimp Cucumber Roll$8.00
Chicken Ramen$16.75
Chicken and chicken broth, served with soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.
Sea Roll$17.00
Spicy Shrimp Roll$8.50
Scallop Sushi$7.50
Asahi Shoyu$15.75
The traditional flavor from the Asahikawa region of Japan (Hokkaido), the clear soup base brings a deep, rich flavor and the Gyokai Shoyu (seafood infused soy sauce). Served with pork belly, Ajitama, seaweed, bamboo shoot & green onion.
Tangy Roll$14.00
Albany Roll$15.00
Location

1 Crossgates Mall Road

Albany NY

Neighborhood Map

