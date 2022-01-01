Go
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

At Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders, we believe it is all about the taste. That’s why we use whole meats which taste better and are healthier, not processed cold cuts. Our cheese is real. We offer provolone, cheddar, swiss, and a 4-blend for maximum taste. We use a special blend of herbs and spices for our pizza sauce and Kazoopysauce. WARNING: We have been told our Kazoopysauce is addicting. Our pizza dough and Italian Sourdough grinder bread are baked fresh daily from an old world Italian recipe. We know using higher quality ingredients cost more, but we believe it is worth it. We believe you are worth it!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

1908 W Main St • $

Avg 4.4 (426 reviews)

Popular Items

11. Chicken and Bacon$1.00
Oven baked sub with grilled chicken, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
Cookies$1.25
CLASSIC CHIPS$1.49
15. Turkey$1.00
Oven baked sub with turkey, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
20. Italian$1.00
Our most popular oven baked sub with pepperoni. sausage, ham, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, onion, green pepper, mushroom, lettuce and tomato.
5 S. Philly Steak$1.00
Oven baked sub with steak, Swiss cheese, kazoopysauce, onion, green pepper, lettuce and tomato.
29. Club$1.00
Oven baked sub with ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, kazoopysauce, lettuce and tomato.
BYO 16" Pizza$15.00
Garlic Cheese Bread$6.95
12 piece Italian sourdoough smothered in garlic butter and 4 blend cheese with your choice of dipping sauce.
Boneless$9.99
Our premium boneless wings are baked to a golden brown and tossed in your favorite sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

1908 W Main St

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

