Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders - Westwood

At Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders, we believe it is all about the taste. That’s why we use whole meats which taste better and are healthier, not processed cold cuts. Our cheese is real. We offer provolone, cheddar, swiss, and a 4-blend for maximum taste. We use a special blend of herbs and spices for our pizza sauce and Kazoopysauce. WARNING: We have been told our Kazoopysauce is addicting. Our pizza dough and Italian Sourdough grinder bread are baked fresh daily from an old world Italian recipe. We know using higher quality ingredients cost more, but we believe it is worth it. We believe you are worth it!



PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

1908 W Main St • $