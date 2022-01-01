Go
Kazoopy’s Pizza & Grinders

Come in and enjoy!

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

8126 W Main St • $$

Avg 4.5 (450 reviews)

Popular Items

Stl Po Valley Prima Pizza$18.00
Marinara - Onion - Green Pepper - Mushroom - Tomato - STL Cheese
Stl Garlic Parm Chickn Pizza$18.00
Garlic Parmesan Sauce - Chicken - Bacon - Onion - STL Cheese
Carne Milan 16" Pizza$21.00
Marinara - Pepperoni - Sausage
Ham - Bacon - 4 Blend Cheese
Mediterranean 16" Pizza$21.00
Marinara - Pepperoni - Black Olive
Tomato - Sausage - Parmesan - 4 Blend Cheese
Classico 16" Pizza$21.00
Marinara - Pepperoni - Sausage - Onion
Green Pepper - Mushroom - 4 Blend Cheese
Stl BYO Pizza$13.00
Marinara sauce and St. Louis Cheese on a hand tossed thin crust with Italian Herbs. Choose your topping for just 1.69ea.
Stl Classico Pizza$18.00
Marinara - Pepperoni - Sausage - Onion
Green Pepper - Mushroom - 4 Blend Cheese
Po Valley Primavera 16" Pizza$21.00
Marinara - Onion - Green Pepper - Mushroom - Tomato - 4 Blend Cheese
BYO 16" Pizza$15.00
Marinara sauce and 4-blend cheese on a hand tossed crust with garlic butter and Parm. Choose your topping for just 1.89ea.
Tuscany 16" Pizza$21.00
Marinara - Meatball - Onion - Feta
Sun Dried Tomato - 4 Blend Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

8126 W Main St

Kalamazoo MI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
