Go
Toast

King Burrito

Mexican Food

BURRITOS • TACOS

2000 s Walton Blvd • $

Avg 4.2 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese Dip$4.74
Queen Burrito$7.38
Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions.
Sopes with Meat$3.63
Tasty round-shaped corn masa tortilla. Top them with beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes,mexican cheese and sour cream.
#1 Combo Tacos$9.78
Four tacos Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
Soft Tacos.$2.23
Hard Shell Taco$2.34
CHEESY King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.
King Burrito$9.80
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream.
Chips And Salsa$2.72
Breakfast Burrito$5.87
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2000 s Walton Blvd

Bentonville AR

Sunday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Ron's Hamburgers and Chili

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Louise

No reviews yet

Happy to be serving the community

Stone Mill Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

MUSE

No reviews yet

Your fav burgers, fries and chicken made to order with #locallove.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston