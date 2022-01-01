Go
Popular Items

Hard Shell Taco$2.34
Chips And Salsa$2.72
VERDE King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat.rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream & avocado topped with our house verde sauce.
King Burrito$9.80
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream.
Taco Salad$8.39
Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.
Cheese Dip$4.74
Nachos$9.24
Soft Tacos.$2.23
CHEESY King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.
Breakfast Burrito$5.87
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2050 North College Avenue

Fayetteville AR

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
