King Burrito

Mexican Food!!

2030 S Sheridan Rd,

Popular Items

CHIPOTLE King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.
#8 Taco Salad Combo$9.34
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
Rice Beans and Meat$5.03
Choice of meat. rice & Beans. With Capri-Sun (NO FRIES)
Huarache$8.38
Tasty oval-shaped corn masa tortilla. Top them with beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes,mexican cheese and sour cream.
#6 Sopes Combo$8.49
2 pcs. Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken, or Cabeza. (No rice) w/ 16oz. soda
#9 Flautas Combo$10.95
3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
CHEESY King Burrito$11.08
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.
Mini Quesadilla$5.03
Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun
#2 KB Burrito$10.89
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
#14 Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)$9.39
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheesy sauce w/ 16oz. soda
2030 S Sheridan Rd,

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:30 pm
