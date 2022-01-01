Go
Toast

KC's Alley

Family Friendly Pub located in Downtown Ambler

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

10 West Butler Avenue • $$

Avg 4 (199 reviews)

Popular Items

Kid Chicken Tenders$8.00
Beef Brisket Special$15.00
Kid Burger$8.00
Tuna Melt$13.00
Plain Fries$5.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Takeout

Location

10 West Butler Avenue

Ambler PA

Sunday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Melody's Vietnam

No reviews yet

Melody's is a small Vietnamese joint that brings traditional Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to Ambler. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

Sushi Hatsu

No reviews yet

Serving Honest, Good Food!

The Lucky Well

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Aloha Smoothie Company

No reviews yet

At Aloha, we are preparing food for our family, friends, and community, which we believe is a great responsibility. Our food is for a healthy body + happy soul. We take all that nature has to offer and we responsibly and sustainably serve it. Organic, locally sourced and delicious. Food you can trust. Colorful, clean, plant-based fuel has never tasted so good!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston