The View at Briarcliff
Envision your upcoming special event at The View at Briarcliff
4000 North Mulberry Drive
Popular Items
Location
4000 North Mulberry Drive
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Shooter's Tavern
The best tavern in the Northland!
Wally's Bakery LLC
Enjoy the taste of history
Classic Blends Cigar and Coffee Lounge
Come in and enjoy!
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Feel surrounded by sports legends of the past only at
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum.